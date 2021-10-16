Soccer

Chippa defender Zulu on the key to securing three points against Chiefs

16 October 2021 - 12:35 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Veluyeke Zulu of Chippa United, centre, celebrates a goal during the DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Makhulong Stadium in Johannesburg on August 21 2021.
Image: Gavin Barker/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Chippa United will be desperate to break their five-match winless run when they visit Kaizer Chiefs for their anticipated DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Gqeberha-based side have claimed only three points from as many away matches this season, with their last result on the road a 2-1 loss at Stellenbosch FC in September.

Stand-out Chippa defender Veluyeke Zulu says the Chilli Boys will treat the Chiefs encounter like a cup final.

“With regards to the man-of-the-match awards that I have got, it was all because of the teamwork,” he said.

“Had it not been for my teammates, I wouldn’t have received those man-of- the-match awards.

“So, I give credit to the whole team for the way we play even if we lost some of the matches.

“But with the way we play, if we can convert our chances, we’d be talking something different.”

The former Bay United player added that for them to get a favourable result in Johannesburg they must finish off their chances.

“It’s not going to be easy because they (Chiefs) also want maximum points,” he said.

“We are also going for the maximum points, and I think that a team that does better on the day is going to win the match.

I don’t think that there’s anyone of us who wants to lose. It’s going to be a difficult game and more like a final.”

