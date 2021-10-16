Rayners fires warning as SuperSport prepare for Baroka

SuperSport United striker Iqraam Rayners says his side will be looking to continue their strong form in the 2021/22 DStv Premiership when they host Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

Coach Kaitano Tembo's side are unbeaten after six top-flight games and are sitting second in the table, sandwiched between the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and unpredictable Royal AM.

The 2018-19 National First Division golden boot winner who is yet to register a league goal says he will continue working hard and hopes to turn things around against Baroka.

“The season has been good for us so far getting 12 points out of six games [and] we are taking it one game at a time,” he says.

“It's a good run for us.”

The former Stellenbosch forward said he used the 10-day Fifa international break to sharpen his goalscoring abilities.

“I've played in all six games and having been unable to score one goal in the league, it is not good enough for me but I will keep on working [hard]," he said.

“The FIFA break was good enough for us to refresh our minds and to work on ourselves in this past 10 days.

“We worked on players' [strengths] and how we are going to prepare ourselves for the weekend's game.

“Ja, I think it's been good for the players that are here now [in the camp]. The other players who have been in the national teams know what is expected from them.”

United will rely heavily on players such as Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams and the big centre-forward Thami Gabuza.