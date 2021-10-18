Soccer

20-year-old football player diagnosed with testicular cancer

18 October 2021 - 15:24 By Reuters
Dan Barden, the 20 year-old Norwich City goalkeeper who is on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston, said he has received support from everyone around him.
Image: @NorwichCityFC/Twitter

Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston, will be taking a break from football, Norwich said.

"It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks," Barden said in a statement on Norwich's website.

"I can't thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

"The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me.

"Both (Norwich manager) Daniel Farke and the Livingston manager, David Martindale, have also been very supportive."

Barden added that it had been caught early and that the prognosis and next steps have been positive. 

