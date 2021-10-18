I trust the doctors and scientists on vaccination, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has encouraged players to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after the recent rise in cases in Britain.

On Sunday, Britain reported 45,140 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Guardiola did not comment on his squad's vaccination status, saying it was "private", but added that he and his family have been vaccinated.