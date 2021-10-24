Parker scores twice to power Chiefs to the top five, Dolly impresses again

Bernard Parker scored twice against SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Sunday evening to power Kaizer Chiefs into the top five on the DStv Premiership standings and end the Tshwane side’s unbeaten run in the topflight.

Man-of-the match Parker put Amakhosi ahead on the stroke of half time and while Njabulo Ngcobo’s own goal brought SuperSport level, the veteran former Bafana Bafana striker pounced again shortly after the restart to give Chiefs maximum points at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the nation's capital.

Playmaker Keagan Dolly underlined his growing influence in the Chiefs attack as he set up both goals for Parker.

Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter will be a concerned man after Parker had to be pulled off midway through the second half with a hamstring strain that the Briton will hope clears before Amakhosi host unbeaten Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

Chiefs started the match in ninth position and are now fifth on 12 points from eight matches, seven points behind leading champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport remain in second place with 15 points and will be determined to bounce back against high-flying third-placed Royal AM.

It is a second successive win for Chiefs after they crushed Chippa United 4-0 last week in a match where Dolly helped himself to two goals and an assist as Amakhosi built momentum.

It is also Chiefs' first win over SuperSport since December 2018 after Kaitano Tembo did the double over Gavin Hunt’s team last season.

But Chiefs are now unbeaten in four Premiership matches and will be looking to continue their upward trajectory with Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates looming large straight after the visit of Stellenbosch.

Baxter started the match with what looked like a 3-4-3 formation with three centre-backs and two wing-backs, with the attacking trio of Khama Billiat, Dolly and Parker lurking behind.

The formation worked in Chiefs' favour and allowed Dolly to penetrate through the middle, and it is no surprise that the Parker's goals came from balls sent through the middle.

But SuperSport and Bafana goalkeeper, and captain, Ronwen Williams will be beating himself up for being beaten at his near post in the first goal. But there was very little he could have done to prevent the second goal as his defenders were caught cold after the restart.

The Amakhosi fans will be chuffed by the seeming understanding between Dolly and Billiat, who are looking to rekindle the deadly combination that saw them terrorise defender with Sundowns on their way to winning the 2016 Caf Champions League.