Soccer

'I do believe in myself': Solskjaer says after Liverpool thrashing

25 October 2021 - 13:20 By Reuters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is confident Manchester United can progress to the next level under him.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is confident Manchester United can progress to the next level under him.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down suggestions he will step down from his role after Sunday's 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at Old Trafford as United slipped to seventh on the league table, stretching their winless run in the league to four matches.

Solskjaer's position has come under more scrutiny after Sunday's defeat but the Norwegian vowed to stay and fight for his job.

"I do believe in myself," Solskjaer told reporters. "I do believe that I'm getting close to what I want with the club. I think what we've done, what I've seen, the development.

"Of course, the results lately haven't been good enough, I have to say, and that's... hands up. And that brings doubt in anyone's mind, probably. But I've got to keep strong and I do believe in what we've been doing."

Solskjaer, who was named United's permanent manager in March 2019, has yet to win a trophy with the club.

United are eight points behind league leaders Chelsea and play away to Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday before travelling to Italy three days later to face Atalanta in the Champions League group stage.

"Today's rock bottom, low in confidence," Solskjaer added. "But, you know, the next week it's Tottenham away. It's a Champions League game, Atalanta, the next team who visits us is Manchester City.

"We have to look forward. We have to sort the frame of minds out and make sure we go into the next training session in the next game with the right frame of mind." 

MORE:

AmaZulu in shock push past Mazembe into group stage

Benni McCarthy’s boys pull off a feat that was thought beyond them.
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester United fans deserve better after humiliation by Liverpool at Old Trafford, says Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo blamed the team for Sunday's 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool and said fans of the Old Trafford club ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Mohamed Salah hat-trick as Liverpool put five past shambolic United

Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick as Liverpool humiliated Manchester United, romping to a stunning 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Parker scores twice to power Chiefs to the top five, Dolly impresses again

Bernard Parker scored twice against SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Sunday evening to power Kaizer Chiefs to the top five on the DStv ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Real Madrid put Barcelona to the sword in the first El Clasico of the La Liga season

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the season in front of 86,422 fans at the Camp Nou on Sunday after a sensational strike from ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Joburg and Durban brace yourself for the much-anticipated El Clásico battle Soccer
  2. AmaZulu stun TP Mazembe and qualify for the group stages of the Champions ... Soccer
  3. Safa responds to Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'It is demeaning and also defamation ... Soccer
  4. Swashbuckling Sundowns samba into the group stages of the Caf Champions League Soccer
  5. Elated Benni McCarthy gushes over his players after AmaZulu march into the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students