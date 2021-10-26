Soccer

Banyana send a chilling warning to their rivals with a 13-goal demolition of Mozambique over two legs

26 October 2021 - 19:02 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Bambanani Nolufefe Mbane of SA scores from a corner kick and celebrates with teammates during the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier match against Mozambique at FNB Stadium on October 26.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana sent a chilling warning to their rivals when they smashed 13 goals past a bemused Mozambique over two legs in the qualifiers of the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon).

Banyana beat the Mozambicans 7-0 in the first leg away from home and once again put their neighbours to the sword with a 6-0 thumping at FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Desiree Ellis' charges went on the rampage at the 2010 World Cup venue with goals from Bambanani Mbane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo and Hildah Magaia in the first half, giving SA a healthy clean sheet.

The ruthless South Africans had further opportunities to humiliate the visitors in the second half, but they could not extend their lead as Mozambique tried to fight back. To their credit, Mozambique never gave up and kept on pushing, but the Banyana rearguard did exceptionally well to contain them.

Ellis' troops continued to demolish the visitors' defence as Banyana's front ladies drove the final nail into the Mozambique coffin with the sixth goal shortly before the final whistle.

The Awcon is scheduled to take place in Morocco in July and August 2022 after being previously cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

