Madrid court suspends Bayern's Lucas Hernandez prison term

A Madrid court has suspended Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez's six month prison term for disobeying a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence, a court statement said on Wednesday.

The sentence will be suspended for four years as long he does not commit a new offence during the period, and includes a 96,000 euro fine, the court said.

Hernandez was sentenced to 31 days community service for assaulting his then girlfriend in February 2017, when he was an Atletico Madrid player and was given a restraining order preventing him from being within 500 metres of her. She was also sentenced to 31 days community service.

They later married and Hernandez was arrested for violating the restraining order when flying back to Spain from their honeymoon in June of that year.