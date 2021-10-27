Undefeated Stellies eye second spot against Gallants

Stellenbosch FC will be out to maintain their unbeaten record in the DStv Premiership when they welcome Marumo Gallants at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.

The Western Cape-based side are undefeated in their last four home matches in the league, and are two points behind second-placed SuperSport United with a game in hand.

Stellies coach Steve Barker says it will be a great opportunity to secure a third win at home against Gallants, while warning his charges about the danger the visitors pose.

“It will be a great opportunity to go second on the log,” he said.

“We have won our last two games and it would be great for us to get three, but our opponents are not easy.

“They've done well in Africa to qualify for the next round and they've got some good individual players in their squad that we should be aware of.”

Confident Stellies have been clinical in front of goal with Barker’s team having bulged the net the most times in the league.

“There's confidence, good belief, preparation and the mood is high in the team,” he said.

“This is the type of opportunity that needs us to have the right commitment, desire and the will to want to achieve what we've set for ourselves. We need to put in a big performance on Wednesday.

“One of the biggest things is we've always wanted to be a team that is difficult to play against, especially at home, and to make it uncomfortable for the opposition.

“And that we've managed to remain unbeaten is a great testament to the club and we can be proud of that.”

It will be a tricky fixture for the visitors, who are enjoying a good run in their Caf Confederation Cup campaign under caretaker coach Mpho Maleka, showing much better structure in their play on the continent.

Gallants extended their unbeaten run to three matches across all competitions when they drew 1-1 with tough DR Congolese giants AS Vita Club away in the CAF game last week Friday.