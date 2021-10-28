Soccer

United's Rashford 'embarrassed' by Liverpool thrashing

28 October 2021 - 10:26 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is challenged by Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is challenged by Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he stayed away from social media over the last few days as he was embarrassed by Sunday's 5-0 loss to Liverpool but promised fans the team were working hard to turn things around.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool romped to a stunning victory at Old Trafford, with United slipping to seventh after a fourth straight Premier League match without a win.

"I can't lie, you haven't heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn't really know what to say after Sunday," Rashford tweeted on Wednesday.

"I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn't deserve that. We're working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves."

United travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the league before a midweek trip to Italy to face Atalanta in the Champions League. They then host Manchester City on Nov. 6. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. OPINION | Why Quinton de Kock was wrong not to take the knee Cricket
  2. His choice or 'caring more for Rhinos than people'? SA weighs in on Quinton de ... Cricket
  3. LISTEN | ‘We didn’t consult with the team’ — CSA’s Lawson Naidoo Cricket
  4. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says they were taken aback by Quinton de Kock’s ... Cricket
  5. CSA board to decide on future of Quinton de Kock for not wanting to take the ... Cricket

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed