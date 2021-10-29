Soccer

Gaston Sirino the biggest concern for Mamelodi Sundowns in MTN8 final

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
29 October 2021 - 14:35
Gaston Sirino is a doubtful starter for Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final against Cape Town City in Durban on Saturday after battling flu this week.
Gaston Sirino is a doubtful starter for Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final against Cape Town City in Durban on Saturday after battling flu this week.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena has provided their injury update ahead of the MTN8 final against Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, highlighting that their biggest worry is attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino.

The Uruguayan missed the weekend Caf Champions League match against Maniema Union of DR Congo because he was sick with flu.

“We're hoping that Gaston Sirino passes a late medical test. It's not even a fitness test because it's not really an injury,” Mokwena said in Durban on Thursday.

“He missed the last game with a very severe bout of flu. He hasn't started training with us because he's still bedridden but we are quite hopeful and crossing our fingers that he's available for the game. 

“But apart from that a lot of players who were on the injury list – Mthobi Mvala, has resumed training, Rushine de Reuck has resumed training – are just not in that space of having been declared ready.

“So apart from that, we're looking in a better space than we looked before the Golden Arrows (league match on Wednesday last week).

“It's difficult match for us and we need everybody. We've got almost everybody available.”

Mvala and De Reuck's recovery will be the most pleasing piece of news to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who has used both players regularly in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Broos named Mvala and De Reuck alongside Sundowns right back Thapelo Morena in his 23-man provisional squad to face Zimbabwe and Ghana next month in the last two of the group World Cup qualifiers. 

Bafana are on top of Group G with 10 points but need to beat Zimbabwe at home on November 11 and at least get a draw away to Ghana to qualify for the two legged play-off that will produce five teams to represent Africa in next year's World Cup in Qatar.

MORE

2,000 allowed for Sundowns v City final — but no members of the public

The Premier Soccer League on Wednesday confirmed that it will allow only 2,000 people to attend the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena weighs in on Quinton de Kock's decision not to take the knee

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has weighed in on the debate that accompanied  Quinton de Kock’s decision to make himself ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Cape Town City assistant coach Peral believes cup final specialists can match Sundowns

Cape Town City assistant coach Diogo Peral believes the experience of playing in four cup finals and winning two since their formation in 2016 will ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns coach weighs in on De Kock’s knee-jerk decision

Rulani Mokwena believes Quinton de Kock erred by not taking the knee, but commended him for apologising
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Sundowns to draw from experience during MTN8 final against Cape Town City

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has urged players to guard against anxiety when they take on Cape Town City during the MTN8 cup final at ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We didn’t consult with the team’ — CSA’s Lawson Naidoo Cricket
  2. OPINION | Why Quinton de Kock was wrong not to take the knee Cricket
  3. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena weighs in on Quinton de Kock's decision not to ... Soccer
  4. His choice or 'caring more for Rhinos than people'? SA weighs in on Quinton de ... Cricket
  5. ‘I am not a racist,’ says apologetic Quinton de Kock as he commits to taking ... Cricket

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed