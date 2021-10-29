‘The twelfth player always makes the difference’: Pitso thanks Al Ahly fans for showing up at stadium

In SA, fans and spectators were allowed to attend stadium games earlier this month under level 1 lockdown.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the amended regulations.

Under the new regulations, as part of phase one towards fully reopening sporting activities, spectators are permitted at sports events but are limited to 750 people or fewer at indoor venues and 2,000 at outdoor venues.

“If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least 1.5m from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

Mosimane’s gratitude comes after his job at Al Ahly was called into question over the past few months and there were whispers he was on his way out.

However, the team confirmed he would still stay on at the club, at least until the end of the current season.

On Wednesday, Mosimane received praise from Al Ahly coach Samy Komsan after Percy Tau scored a brace on debut during the impressive Egyptian Premier League 4-0 win over Ismaily.

After the game, Komsan told Kingfut Mosimane knows Tau’s abilities well.

“Percy Tau is a very special player, and Pitso Mosimane knows his abilities well. Tau played in the premier league and has a lot of experience.

“Mosimane gave him an opportunity like all the other players, and the coach won the bet. Tau is a huge addition to us and able to compete with Mohamed Sherif and Hossam Hassan. The variety of options is a win for the team,” he said.