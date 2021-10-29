Soccer

‘The twelfth player always makes the difference’: Pitso thanks Al Ahly fans for showing up at stadium

29 October 2021 - 10:49
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed gratitude to the “twelfth player” — the fans — for showing up at stadiums during the pandemic. 

In a thank you note on social media, Mosimane said the support from fans always makes a difference, despite how many of them show up. 

“Despite your small numbers, you were the loudest, gave the team lot of motivation and energy. The twelfth player always makes the difference. Thank you for your support,” said Mosimane.

In SA, fans and spectators were allowed to attend stadium games earlier this month under level 1 lockdown. 

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced the amended regulations. 

Under the new regulations, as part of phase one towards fully reopening sporting activities, spectators are permitted at sports events but are limited to 750 people or fewer at indoor venues and 2,000 at outdoor venues.

“If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least 1.5m from each other, then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures,” said Dlamini-Zuma

Mosimane’s gratitude comes after his job at Al Ahly was called into question over the past few months and there were whispers he was on his way out. 

However, the team confirmed he would still stay on at the club, at least until the end of the current season.

On Wednesday, Mosimane received praise from Al Ahly coach Samy Komsan after Percy Tau scored a brace on debut during the impressive Egyptian Premier League 4-0 win over Ismaily.

After the game, Komsan told Kingfut  Mosimane knows Tau’s abilities well. 

“Percy Tau is a very special player, and Pitso Mosimane knows his abilities well. Tau played in the premier league and has a lot of experience. 

“Mosimane gave him an opportunity like all the other players, and the coach won the bet. Tau is a huge addition to us and able to compete with Mohamed Sherif and Hossam Hassan. The variety of options is a win for the team,” he said. 

'Percy knows I'm 150% behind him,' Mokwena says after Tau announced himself with a brace at Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena has congratulated Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau for opening his account with a brace in the Egyptian ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Bafana star Percy Tau scores a brace on debut for Al Ahly

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau got his Al Ahly career off to a flying start when he scored a brace on debut during the impressive Egyptian Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Al Ahly confirm SA coach Pitso Mosimane will stay on at the Egyptian club

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have confirmed that coach Pitso Mosimane will stay on at the club at least until the end of the current season.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We didn’t consult with the team’ — CSA’s Lawson Naidoo Cricket
  2. OPINION | Why Quinton de Kock was wrong not to take the knee Cricket
  3. His choice or 'caring more for Rhinos than people'? SA weighs in on Quinton de ... Cricket
  4. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena weighs in on Quinton de Kock's decision not to ... Soccer
  5. ‘I am not a racist,’ says apologetic Quinton de Kock as he commits to taking ... Cricket

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed