Onyango makes five stunning shootout saves as Sundowns finally lift MTN8 trophy

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their staggering dominance of the domestic scene when they finally laid their hands on the MTN8 in its current guise with a narrow 3-2 penalty shootout win over Cape Town City in Saturday's final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The last time the Brazilians lifted this trophy was when they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in 2007 while the tournament was known as the SAA Supa8 through an early goal by Brent Carelse.

On Saturday, goalkeeper Denis Onyango was the hero as he saved five of the seven penalties after the two teams were tied at 1-1 after 120 minutes of football in front of about 2,000 spectators.

During a poor exhibition of penalty taking, Sundowns scored through Andile Jali, Neo Maema and Peter Shalulile while Haashim Domingo, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Aubrey Modiba and Mosa Lebusa failed to convert from the spot.

For City Terrence Mashego and Mpho Makola were the only scorers while Khanyisa Mayo, Fagrie Lakay, Abdul Ajagun, Tariq Fielies and Thamsanqa Mkhize could not convert.The Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena started the match with a spine made up of Onyango behind Lebusa and Grant Kekana in the heart of the defence.

In the heart of the midfield, Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee and Themba Zwane were involved in a titanic battle with City’s trio of Thato Mokeke, Thabo Nodada and Mduduzi Mdantsane.

In attack, Sundowns started with Shalulile and Thabiso Kutumela, who were supported by wingers Thapelo Morena and Lyle Lakay on the wings, to trouble Mkhize, Fielies, Edmilson Dove and Nathan Fasika.

The first notable chance of the match was for Rivaldo Coetzee but his powerful shot from the edge of the box was saved by alert City goalkeeper Hugo Marques following a good early attacking move.

Sundowns opened the scoring through Thapelo Morena after 24 minutes who pounced the ball into an empty net after he received a clever pass from Kutumela from the right wing.

A few minutes later, Onyango parried the shot of Craig Martin on the path of Mdantsane but City's attacking midfielder watched in agony as his header flew over the crossbar.

Sundowns continued to attack in the second half and their most notable chance came on the hour mark as a long range shot by Zwane ricocheted off the woodwork for safety.

It was not all Sundowns as City also had their chances in the second half with Ralani, Lakay and Martin causing problems for Lebusa and Kekana but they could find the opener.

After 66 minutes Sundowns could have increased their lead but Morena was too casual and he was denied by Marques from close range after he received a defence-splitting pass from Zwane.

City finally equalised after 75 minutes when Lakay sliced the ball past Onyango after he receiving a pass from Ralani but there were no more goals for the remainder of the match as the two teams had to settle for extra-time.

City suffered a blow in the second half of extra time when defender Fasika was sent for an early shower by referee Thando Ndzanzdeka but Sundowns could not capitalise on their numerical advantage.

Onyango and Marques were not beaten again during extra time as they match went to penalties where Sundowns’ keeper emerged the hero by pulling off five stunning saves as the Brazilians finally laid their hands on this trophy.