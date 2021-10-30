Sundowns' coaching trio bring out the big guns as they seek first top 8 since 2007

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have announced their strongest possible line-up for the MTN8 cup final against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Downs' coaches named veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango as captain to lead an XI that will see Mosa Lebusa and Grant Kekana in the heart of the defence.

Lebusa and Kekana will have to be at their best against the dangerous attack of Craig Martin, Fagrie Lakay, Bradley Ralani and Mduduzi Mdantsane, who will be looking to recapture the title.

In the engine room, where most of the battle will be fought, Andile Jali and Rivaldo Coetzee have been entrusted with the job of keeping things tidy against Cape City City’s Thato Mokeke and Thabo Nodada.