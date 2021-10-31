Soccer

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero taken to a hospital after suffering chest pain

31 October 2021 - 10:30 By Reuters
Sergio Kun Aguero complained of chest pains in the first half.
Sergio Kun Aguero complained of chest pains in the first half.
Image: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been taken to hospital after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side's 1-1 LaLiga draw with Alaves on Saturday.

"Sergio Aguero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at halftime and then taken to hospital for cardiac analysis," Barcelona said in a statement.

During the first half, the Argentine appeared to signal to the bench that he wanted to be taken off.

Shortly before the interval, the 33-year-old was seen lying on the pitch while holding his chest.

Medical staff rushed to assist Aguero, who eventually got up and slowly walked off the pitch unaided.

"I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learned that he was taken to hospital and I can't say much more until I know," Barcelona's caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said.

MORE:

PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story

This is not a football podcast. It is the inspirational life story of Willard Katsande, Zimbabwean professional footballer, a former player of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Old Lady boss Andrea Agnelli calls for change

Juventus chairperson and founder of the proposed European Super League Andrea Agnelli says that he “challenges anyone” to say that current system of ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns wins 22nd title in the PSL era

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena tried all week to tell everyone how dangerous Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City will be against them in ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Wilfried Zaha suffers racist abuse online after Palace stun Man City

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racist abuse online and the 28-year-old shared screenshots of some of the comments after ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Caf launches tender process to end TV blackout of major competitions

The Confederation of African Football has moved to put an end to the catastrophic impasse in its television rights statuses that have seen major ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena weighs in on Quinton de Kock's decision not to ... Soccer
  2. PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story Soccer
  3. 'Percy knows I'm 150% behind him,' Mokwena says after Tau announced himself ... Soccer
  4. Caf launches tender process to end TV blackout of major competitions Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Cricket SA struggles to defend compulsory take the knee policy Sport

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...