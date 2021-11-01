'We're ready to win some games now,' says Galaxy coach Ramovic ahead of clash against Baroka

TS Galaxy find themselves looking over their shoulders as they sit bottom of the Premiership table and winless after eight matches, but coach Sead Ramovic has said it is only a matter of time before he turns things around as the players are slowly starting to understand how he wants them to play.

Ramovic, the German-born coach who replaced Owen da Gama as the Rockets mentor at the beginning of October, with club owner-chairperson Tim Sukazi waxing lyrical about the 42-year-old being on a Uefa Pro licence programme, started his tenure with a home 1-0 defeat against AmaZulu in Mbombela. Another loss by the same scoreline followed, this time away to Maritzburg United in Pietermaritzburg in his first two matches in charge.

Galaxy dominated both matches and created opportunities to score but did not put them away.

“The key thing is that I believe the players are slowly starting to understand my philosophy and how I would like to play, and I think we showed it in the past two matches,” Ramovic said before Galaxy’s match at home against Baroka at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit (Mbombela) on Tuesday.