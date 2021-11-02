Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs felled by on-form Stellenbosch as Soweto derby looms

02 November 2021 - 18:01 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs' Khama Billiat controls the ball while Alan Robertson of Stellenbosch FC watches in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on November 2 2021.
Kaizer Chiefs' Khama Billiat controls the ball while Alan Robertson of Stellenbosch FC watches in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on November 2 2021.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs were muscled out of their DStv Premiership fixture against rugged, on-form Stellenbosch FC, capitulating to a 1-0 defeat at FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Chiefs paid for allowing Ashley du Preez space, especially on a few occasions in the opening half, the dangerous striker’s 38th-minute strike ultimately separating the teams.

Stellenbosch (19 points) went level with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the log, kept in second place by goal difference, and they have also played two games more than the four-time successive defending champions.

Chiefs came out brightly but faded quickly, Stellenbosch wresting the advantage and getting on the scoreboard. Stellies’ professionalism absorbing pressure and mostly containing Chiefs in the second half showed the 13 matches unbeaten of coach Steve Barker’s excellently organised outfit are no fluke.

Chiefs saw a run four games unbeaten, including two impressive wins in succession – 4-0 at home to Chippa United and 2-1 away against SuperSport United – in their last two games, come to an end.

Amakhosi, as has been their tendency, again slipped up in a midweek match leading up to a Soweto derby, falling from sixth to seventh place as they prepare to meet Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s match-up against the old enemy at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs came out like a chess player with a few flash moves they thought might surprise the opponents and win the game early.

Khama Billiat’s free-kick from the left eluded the head of Sifiso Hlanti and had to be palmed wide by goalkeeper Sage Stephens, falling to Daniel Cardoso to shoot into the side netting.

Bernard Parker played a one-two with Cole Alexander down the left and forced a save from Stephens from a narrow angle.

Amakhosi, though, lost steam quickly. Soon a pass from the halfway line from left-back Marc van Heerden found the run of Du Preez down the left channel, who could not get power on his shot to beat Daniel Akpeyi.

Just past the half-hour Junior Mendieta cut in from the right and struck hard from the edge of the box to have Akpeyi at full stretch.

The Cape team’s probing paid when, in a familiar movemen,  Jayden Adams struck a pass up to Du Preez, who shrugged  off the challenge of Cardoso, turned and hit a beautifully-shaped drive into the top-right corner from the edge of the D.

No clarity on whether spectators will be allowed to attend Chiefs vs Pirates Soweto derby showdown

It is becoming increasingly likely that there will be no spectators at FNB Stadium when Kaizer Chiefs host traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chiefs would always come out from the change rooms probing for an equaliser, and Stellenbosch consolidating, as early in the second half Alexander squeezed a low shot that Stephens got down to.

Still Amakhosi did not close Du Preez down enough, allowing the striker space on the left to advance and hit the upright.

Chiefs had possession and applied pressure, Keagan Dolly’s low strike from outside the box testing Stephens, and Stellies scrambling a dangerous Dolly corner clear.

But Amakhosi could have played from higher up the field, and committed more numbers forward against a Stellies sitting deep.

With the clock winding down Billiat produced skill from the left and drove over the bar. Stephens stopped from substitute Kgaogelo Sekgota at the end.

READ MORE

Barker ahead of Stellenbosch's date with Chiefs: 'Yes, Keagan Dolly does pose a big threat for us'

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker believes that his side's date with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night will be the sternest test to their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs determined to keep the momentum going as Stellenbosch loom on the horizon

Life at Naturena has not always been calm and tranquil this season, and coach Stuart Baxter will be the first to admit that his second coming at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos names Cape Town City’s Fagrie Lakay, Mduduzi Mdantsane in final Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has roped MTN8 finalists Cape Town City’s Mduduzi Mdantsane and Fagrie Lakay into his squad for this month’s final two ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Bafana coach Hugo Broos: ‘We need to win against Zimbabwe’

Hugo Broos admits he cannot predict the approach that will be taken by new Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza in the first of this month’s two final group ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Surprised’ Geoffrey Toyana says De Kock is not a racist Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Fergie close to ruling United from the grave Sport
  3. PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story Soccer
  4. Shane Warne blasts Steve Smith selection after England thump Australia Cricket
  5. Wilfried Zaha suffers racist abuse online after Palace stun Man City Soccer

Latest Videos

Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021
Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021