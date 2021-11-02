Soccer

Liverpool's Fabinho back in training ahead of Atletico game


Fabinho is a vital cog in the Liverpool team.
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has returned to training ahead of Wednesday's Uefa Champions League home match against Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Fabinho, who joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in 2018, missed their last three games due to a minor knee injury.

Liverpool are top of Group B with nine points from three matches, five points above Atletico, who they beat 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.

