McCarthy rejects claims that his side eliminated a weak TP Mazembe in Caf Champions League

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has rubbished claims that his side played against a weakened TP Mazembe when the two teams recently met in the Caf Champions League.

The Durban side dumped the five-time Champions League winners out of Africa’s premier club competition and did the same on the Democratic Republic of Congo team's own astro turf backyard to qualify for the group stages.

Speaking to Power Sport Extra, McCarthy said Mazembe remain a formidable side and if they were playing in the DSTV premiership, they would finish the season in the top two.

"TP Mazembe is TP Mazembe. Every year teams change, they lose some good players and bring more quality players," he said.

"They might have might lost some of their top players

"If Mazembe players were to play in the DSTV Premiership, they would finish in the top two on our domestic league, that’s how good they are.

"For people to say it was not the same Mazembe, they need to rethink again.

"They are a quality side but over the two legs we were a little better."

Usuthu are appearing for the first time in the Champions League and McCarthy said they are enjoying the ride.

"We wanted it more," he said.

"We know we succeeded in the domestic league, we finished second in the PSL with all the teams we have [in the league], and that must tell you there's something special in our camp."

The former Bafana Bafana striker said he enjoys praising his players for the collective effort they bring to the table and does not single them out for special mention.

"My entire team has done really well and there were couple of individual performers, but I don't like to single them out," he said.

"For me it's all about the collective performance and secretly I will tell the players they did well. But when we are in the group it's all about the team."