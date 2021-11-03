Coach Ramovic proud of his Galaxy side after finally winning first match of the season

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is a relieved man after the Mpumalanga side finally broke their duck in the league and beat Baroka FC 2-1 to win a maiden match in the top flight on Tuesday.

The win ended an eight-match run without a win and Ramovic, the former Wolfsburg goalkeeper, applauded his players for putting up a brave fight against a stubborn Baroka.

Evidence Makgopa gave Baroka the lead in the 17th minute but Sipho Mngomezulu equalised from the penalty spot just before the halftime break. A late strike from Menzi Ndwandwe in stoppage time earned the Rockets their first victory of the campaign.

“We started the game very well, we had a lot of speed, ball possession, creativity and created pressure,” said Ramovic.

“We transitioned well and had a lot of chances, but we didn’t score.

“Baroka had one chance and they scored, but this also shows the quality in our team, because we came back.”

The 42-year-old mentor said his side need to improve their ruthlessness in front of goal if they are to win more games.

“We had a difficult week, but we trained well and I am just happy for the team, the club and of course our supporters,” he said.

“We are in a good [place], but we still have to improve our mistakes and show we are mentally strong. It was the first win, but we have to keep going and I hope this will be the way things will go in the future.

“We showed a lot of quality. It is great that the team played like this and believed in themselves. We have good quality, but we just need to keep moving and improving.”

Both teams will be back in DStv Premiership action this weekend, with Galaxy away to SuperSport United on Friday and Baroka visiting Royal AM on Sunday.