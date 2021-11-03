'It was a stupid thing to do,' says SuperSport coach Tembo on Fleurs red card

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is upset with his player Luke Fleurs after the centre-back was red carded having received two yellow cards in quick succession early in the first half in their last-minute 2-1 defeat to Royal AM on Tuesday.

Having been booked shortly after the restart for a bad challenge, and with United leading from Thamsanqa Gabuza’s first half goal, the 21-year-old Bafana Bafana defender was booked again a few minutes later for throwing the ball away in frustration and was given his marching orders.

Royal won through two late goals from Zukile Mkhize and substitute Menzi Masuku at Chatsworth Stadium to deflate United, who had led from the 30th minute.

“We had a very good start, we put them under a lot of pressure and had opportunities,” said Tembo, the 51-year-old former United defender.

“We were on the offensive from the beginning and we had two or three chances to score but we could not take them, other than the goal we scored.”