PSL prosecutor Becker to probe kit clash as AmaZulu v Gallants match abandoned

Marumo Gallants can expect the rule book to be thrown at them for misconduct and bringing the Premier Soccer League (PSL) into dispute after their away match against AmaZulu had to be abandoned because the Limpopo club failed to travel to Umlazi with an alternative kit.

The DStv Premiership match at the King Zwelithini Stadium was abandoned nine minutes into the first half after the home bench, players and officials complained that the teams wore similar colours.

Officials could be heard telling the match commissioner that they were struggling to make offside calls due to the colour clash.