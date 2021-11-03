Solskjaer likens Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after Atalanta draw

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Cristiano Ronaldo gave Manchester United the same kind of edge NBA great Michael Jordan gave the Chicago Bulls after the Portugal forward's double earned them a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Uefa Champions League.

Ronaldo's first brought United level on the stroke of half-time on Tuesday before he fired a stoppage-time equaliser to send United joint top of Group F with Villarreal.

The 36-year-old also scored in comeback victories at home against Villarreal and Atalanta, prompting Solskjaer to compare his impact to that of six-time NBA champion Jordan.