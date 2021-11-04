Soccer

Antonio Conte arrival has raised expectations at Tottenham Hotspur, says captain Hugo Lloris

04 November 2021 - 09:33 By Reuters
New Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.
Image: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur's players have a great opportunity to work under new manager Antonio Conte but the Italian's arrival means expectations have been raised even higher at the club, captain Hugo Lloris said.

Conte, who has previously managed Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, as well as the Italy national team, was appointed to replace Nuno Espirito Santo after the Portuguese was fired after 17 matches in charge.

“He is very ambitious and believes in all the players in the dressing room,” Lloris said. “It is a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years.”

Conte takes over with Spurs ninth in the Premier League on 15 points after 10 games, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

“Now is not the time for words. It is time to work,” said Lloris. “It is time to believe again in ourselves, our team and in our club ... Tottenham, with Antonio Conte, there will be even more expectations.

But again, it does not matter what people say outside. The most important is what is going on inside the changing room, inside the building. There is ambition in the club. We also want to respond to the expectations of the fans. That is important.”

Conte's first game in charge will be Thursday's home match against Dutch club Vitesse in the Europa Conference League. 

