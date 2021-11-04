Soccer

Female refereeing team takes charge of Jordan men's game for first time

04 November 2021 - 07:52 By Reuters
Esra'a al-Mobideen, a Jordanian female referee who was among the first all woman refereeing team to officiate a game at Jordan professional football league, attends an interview with Reuters at Amman International stadium, in Amman, Jordan November 3, 2021.
Esra'a al-Mobideen, a Jordanian female referee who was among the first all woman refereeing team to officiate a game at Jordan professional football league, attends an interview with Reuters at Amman International stadium, in Amman, Jordan November 3, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Muath Freij

An all-female refereeing crew took charge of a men's soccer match in Jordan's Pro League for the first time on Tuesday as part of the country's efforts to promote the game among women.

Referee Esra'a Al-Mobideen and assistant referees Islam Al-Abadi, Sabreen Al-Abadi and Haneen Murad handled Sahab's 4-1 win over Al-Baqa'a in the final round of the competition.

“At the beginning, the players were smiling in the tunnel when we first walked in because a girl was officiating and they were surprised by the idea,” Al-Mobideen said.

“But as soon as the game started, there were no jokes and everyone became serious.”

The Jordan Football Association wants more women to be involved in the sport and Al-Mobideen said she was keen to make a difference.

“To have an influence on society is an ambition of mine,” she added.

“It is important to have a positive impact on the society that I live in. Taking part in the professional league will give a good image of female refereeing.” I can send a message that women can work in any field.” 

READ MORE

PSL referee Akhona Makalima nominated for Women’s World Cup

The SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Akhona Makalima has been nominated by the world football ...
Sport
2 months ago

Development of referees critical to the standard of football, says Zakhele Siwela

Fifa World Cup and SA Football Association referee Zakhele Siwela believes the development of match officials, especially at community level, is ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Sundowns beat Martizburg to go three points clear on top of the league standings

There's no stopping the well-oiled Mamelodi Sundowns machine.
Sport
12 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kagiso Rabada defends his captain Temba Bavuma Cricket
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Fergie close to ruling United from the grave Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena weighs in on Quinton de Kock's decision not to ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs felled by on-form Stellenbosch as Soweto derby looms Soccer
  5. Pretorius says Proteas won't leave anything to chance against already ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021