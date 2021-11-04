Ncikazi: Pirates could field a strong team from their injury list

Orlando Pirates have an injury list that could easily have been a strong team list, co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has said ahead of Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm).

The Buccaneers’ injury problems of the past year-and-a-half are well-documented and have raised eyebrows among the team’s supporters.

Ncikazi admitted he could have put out a strong combination just from the names Bucs have on their medical list.

“Please forgive me if I forget some – that’s how much we have in terms of injuries,” Pirates’ co-coach said in the pre-match press conference to the derby in Sandton on Thursday.

“Richard Ofori is still out, Wayne Sandilands is recovering from an injury. Innocent Maela is still out, Happy Jele is out – he has done his operation.

“Zakhele Lepasa is going through rehab, Thembinkosi Lorch is also going through rehab.

“For us it’s just a whole team list that is on the outside, without complaining.

“It happens in every club but ours is extraordinary. But we’re going to go through it, and maybe good things are going to follow afterwards for us with injuries.”

Chiefs have their share of injuries too, including Bafana Bafana left-back Sifiso Hlanti, who coach Stuart Baxter revealed had suffered a devastating Achilles rupture in training on Thursday morning.

Pirates are in sixth place going into the derby, and Chiefs seventh.