Soccer

Donn: SuperSport’s late defeat against Royal AM was ‘a bitter pill to swallow’

05 November 2021 - 10:23 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM is challenged by Jesse Donn of SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on November 2 2021.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

SuperSport United midfielder Jesse Donn says their 2-1 loss to Royal AM was a “tough pill to swallow” after managing the game well.

A 10 man United team lost concentration in the late stages of their game at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.

Matsatsantsa led from Thamsanqa Gabuza’s 30th-minute strike but conceded goals in the 90th (Zukile Mkhize) and 92nd (Menzi Masuku) minutes. 

Donn,  22, has urged his teammates to put the Royal defeat behind them and focus on getting maximum points when the Pretoria side host TS Galaxy at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday evening (kickoff 5.30pm).

“It was really a tough pill to swallow to lose to Royal AM the way we did,” Donn said.

“Obviously we knew they are a good side. We knew that in the few games they have played they have scored late.

“We fought so hard throughout the game and gave a really good effort, but to concede two in such a short space of time right at the death was disappointing.

“Travelling away and being so close to getting a good result, and then losing it like that, it is so disheartening.”

The young midfielder, recently included in a Bafana Bafana provisional squad by national coach Hugo Broos, said SuperSport should show respect to Galaxy, warning that the Mpumalanga side’s 2-1 win against Baroka on Tuesday could be a turning point for them.

"We have another game on Friday and there’s no time to cry. It’s important to put the Royal AM loss behind us as quickly as possible.

“We are preparing as best as we can for TS Galaxy. We know they are good team despite having had a rocky start to the season. I think they’ve just been unlucky.

“Their last result was a win so they will come at us with lot of confidence. We have to do well and erase our two losses and we hope for goals and three points.”

