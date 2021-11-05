Soccer

How Mamelodi Sundowns have gone 11 league games without conceding a goal

05 November 2021 - 13:18
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, on 26 May 2021 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

More than 990 minutes of football have passed since Mamelodi Sundowns conceded a goal in the DStv Premiership as they continue to dominate domestic football.

During this impressive run, where they have set the new record for the most number of games without conceding a goal in the league, the Brazilians have registered nine wins and two draws.

Their No.1 goalkeeper Denis Onyango was between the sticks six times and he is followed by Kennedy Mweene with three appearances, while Reyaad Pieterse was in goal twice.

It is also worth noting that during this period Sundowns scored a whooping 18 goals and they have recorded notable victories over Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns’ biggest wins were the 3-0 margins against Swallows FC, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City and they will be looking to increase their scoring record when they take on bottom-of-the-log Marumo Gallants in their next league match on Sunday.

The last time Sundowns conceded a goal was on May 26 when Teboho Mokoena put away a consolation for SuperSport United in the Brazilians’ 3-1 win over their neighbours in the Tshwane derby.

Sundowns' last 11 league matches:

  1. Sundowns 1-0 Maritzburg
  2. Arrows 0-1 Sundowns
  3. Sundowns 3-0 Swallows
  4. Pirates 0-2 Sundowns
  5. Sundowns 3-0 TS Galaxy
  6. Sundowns 2-0 Chiefs
  7. Chippa 0-0 Sundowns
  8. Sundowns 1-0 AmaZulu
  9. Sundowns 3-0 Cape Town City
  10. Celtic 0-2 Sundowns
  11. Swallows 0-0 Sundowns

