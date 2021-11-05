Natasha Tsichlas laughs off Peter Khoabane’s allegations about match-fixing bribe from Sundowns

Former Mamelodi Sundowns supremo Natasha Tsichlas has laughed off allegations by former Vaal Professionals player Peter Khoabane that he received a bribe to help the Brazilians win the league in the late 1990s.

Khoabane, who earned one cap for Bafana Bafana and was part of the national team that won the country's maiden Cosafa Cup in 2002, made the serious allegations in a YouTube interview with a channel called TK Solutions TV.

A shorter video clip of the allegations made by Khoabane has been shared on Twitter.

Khoabane, who also played for SuperSport United, did not mention the names of any individuals he claimed gave him and three teammates money to throw a game that he said Vaal Pros lost 4-1, handing Sundowns the league title.

“Sundowns were supposed to be winning their treble. If they won their match against us, they [would] win the treble. Mario Tuani was our coach and Raul Gonzalez was his assistant coach,” Khoabane said in the video interview.

“We were told, ‘Guys, there is something for you if you lose’. We were left with two matches but we were relegated already and [then] here is R20,000.

“I earn R1,500 and somebody tells me I am going to get R5,000 if I can make this treble possible.

“We played the first half and it was 0-0. At half time I asked him where the money was and he said, ‘The money is there’, and I said, ‘OK’. Second half the score was 4-1. Sundowns won the treble.

“Peter Khoabane and others, I don’t want to mention other people’s names because they might not be comfortable, but we were four. I was playing in defence and there were three defenders and one striker.