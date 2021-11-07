Soccer

Shalulile scores twice as champions Sundowns put four past hapless, winless Gallants

Playmaker Themba Zwane and Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko were also on target as Sundowns crushed Gallants 44-0

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
07 November 2021 - 19:56
Peter Shalulile celebrares after scoring his eighth Premiership goal in seven matches.
Peter Shalulile celebrares after scoring his eighth Premiership goal in seven matches.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns moved five points clear at the top of the DStv Premiership table with a clinical 4-0 mauling of winless Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Sunday evening.

A classy first half goal from playmaker Themba Zwane and two late strikes from red-hot Namibian striker Peter Shalulile and another from Slovakian forward Pavol Safranko sealed maximum points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium to see Sundowns extend their unbeaten start to the Premiership season to nine matches.

Zwane put Sundowns ahead in the 24th minute with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box following a great team move.

While Gallants created chances of their own to bridge the visitors’ rearguard in the second half, Shalulile doubled the lead for Sundowns in the 78th minute and Safranko put the result beyond doubt with an easy tap in the 88th minute.

Sundowns will ‘seek legal advice’ on Peter Khoabane’s bribery allegation

Mamelodi Sundowns have come out to “reject” the match-fixing allegation and claim of a bribe made to former Vaal Professionals player Peter Khoabane, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Shalulile completed the rout on the stroke of full time, smashing his eighth goal in seven Premiership appearances and his second brace this season.

The win, which sees them stretch their lead over second-placed Stellenbosch by five points with a match in hand, is also the Premiership record of a 12th straight clean stretching back from last season.

Sundowns won in spectacular fashion and they continue to send out strong messages that they are determined to defend their league title and win a record-breaking fifth Premiership title in a row.

For Gallants, their problems deepened as they remained bottom of the table with just four points from eight matches and are yet to win a match.

When the proof is not in the pudding, don’t even taste it

When a person makes allegations, the onus rests on them to produce proof to back up their claims, writes BBK.
Sport
21 hours ago

But the floundering Limpopo club will be comforted by the fact that the teams that are immediately above them are within a touching distance in terms of points.

Gallants will have an opportunity to move off the foot of the table when they travel to Atteridgeville to face third-placed SuperSport United after the Fifa international break on November 20 while Sundowns will also be on the road away to Cape Town City on the same day.

The match was the last round of Premiership action before players assemble for the national team for Bafana Bafana’s crucial final two qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup against Zimbabwe at home and Ghana away this week.

'Evisceration': Knives out for Man United's Solskjaer after sobering derby loss

Manchester City's clinical 2-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United dominated the airwaves and British newspapers as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Namibian coach Bobby Samaria will be happy to receive Shalulile at the back of his two goals while teammate defender Rushine De Reuck will report for the Bafana camp at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Monday.

In the other Premiership matches on Sunday, rookies Sekhukhune United beat Swallows 1-0 in Soweto to move in to the top five with 17 points from 10 matches and left Brandon Truter’s side mired in the relegation zone while a 10-man Royal AM came from behind to draw 1-1 at home against Baroka to remain fourth on 18 points from 10 matches.

Gavin Hunt continues to live on borrowed time at Chippa United coach after his team was held to yet another draw, a goalless stalemate at home against Maritzburg United.

AmaZulu got their season back on track with a 2-0 home win over Cape Town City.

MORE:

Dolly brace in Soweto derby gives Chiefs hope of chasing down Sundowns in the Premiership race

The win keeps Amakhosi seven points behind Sundowns who may be justified in remaining unconcerned
Sport
21 hours ago

10-man Royal AM hold their nerve to earn a share of the spoils with Baroka

A 10-man Royal AM held their nerve to earn a share of the spoils in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Baroka FC in a league match played at the Chatsworth ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Baxter after Chiefs beat rivals Pirates: 'I have to say that it was deserved'

Perhaps it was not surprising that both sets of coaches claimed their teams had out-performed the other in Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby, ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Soweto derby | Orlando Pirates player ratings against rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Two crucial mistakes by Orlando Pirates central defenders Thulani Hlatshwayo and Olisa Ndah in the second half against their Soweto rivals Kaizer ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Soweto derby | Chiefs player ratings against rivals Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs claimed the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating traditional rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a thrilling league clash at FNB ...
Sport
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Unexpected twist in search for Soweto houses painted in Chiefs' and ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Baxter hits back at Bafana boss Broos over Ngcobo comments Soccer
  3. Sundowns will ‘seek legal advice’ on Peter Khoabane’s bribery allegation Soccer
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | When the proof is not in the pudding, don’t even taste ... Sport
  5. Natasha Tsichlas laughs off Peter Khoabane’s allegations about match-fixing ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021