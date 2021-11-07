Soweto derby | Chiefs player ratings against rivals Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs claimed the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating traditional rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a thrilling league clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The fast-improving Keagan Dolly scored a brace – the first coming in the 49th minute after Thulani Hlatshwayo’s defensive shocker, and the second from the penalty spot in the 92nd minute after Nigerian centre-back Olisa Nda unnecessarily fouled Khama Billiat in the box - to see coach Stuart Baxter's charges put a troubled week behind them.

Linda Mntambo might have equalised for Pirates after Dolly's first goal, but the Chiefs players put in a hard shift to eventually emerge victorious.

Baxter and his players will have been proud of the effort, as they faced considerable criticism after going down 0-1 to Stellenbosch FC in a league match at home in midweek.

TimesLIVE rates the performance of the Chiefs players against Pirates during the Soweto derby:

Daniel Akpeyi – 8/10 The trusted Chiefs keeper came in and did a good job of making sure that Pirates did not get the win. He commanded his area with authority and made two important saves, including one in the first half as he denied Kwame Peprah, and Terrence Dzvukamanja’s header in the second half. But he blotted his copybook when he spilled the ball in the area and handed Mntambo the opportunity to score the equaliser.

Eric Mathoho – 7/10 Communicated excellently with Daniel Cardoso when on the backfoot, and read the match well.

Daniel Cardoso – 6/10 The Amakhosi defender had his moments and lost concentration at times, but he made it very hard for the Pirates attackers to break through, keeping tabs on the runs of lone striker Kwame Peprah with the assistance of centre-back partner Eric Mathoho.

Njabulo Ngcobo - 7/10 He fought hard for the ball and won most of his ground duels, thanks to his great tackling ability, while also distributing the ball to the right destination.

Cole Alexander - 6/10 His work rate in the middle of the park was good, and he was also involved in many of Chiefs' attacking plays. He gave Pirates midfielders a tough battle and contained them well.

Keagan Dolly - 8/10 He threatened Pirates defenders all day with his sharp movement, capping a great afternoon with the two goals he scored to hand Chiefs three points and the derby bragging rights.

Phathutshedzo Nange - 6/10 His combination with Cole Alexander in the midfield produced fruitful results for Chiefs upfront. He made good recovery runs while also maintaining his position. But the yellow card he got was so unnecessary.

Njabulo Blom - 7/10 He had a very good day and deservedly won the man-of-the-match award. He was very effective offensively and didn't gave away possession. Has definitely established himself as the top defender at the club.

Khama Billiat - 7/10 He and Dolly proved they are players for the big occasion, as they were again heavily influential during the proceedings. He could have had more to show for his effort had he been more clinical in front of goal.

Sibusiso Mabiliso 6/10 Solid performance on the left side of Chiefs' defence and carried the ball forward with purpose.

Bernard Parker - 6/10 His experience playing in many of this kind of matches over the years showed. His presence upfront was a dominating factor for Chiefs as he made sure that Billiat and Dolly got the ball.

TimesLIVE