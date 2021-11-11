Soccer

Bafana are going to benefit a lot from Blom, says Chiefs coach Baxter

11 November 2021 - 12:45 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates and Njabulo Blom of Kaizer Chiefs during the Carling Black Label Cup match between Pirates and Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on August 1, 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says Bafana Bafana will benefit a lot from defender Njabulo Blom.

The 21-year-old, who has cemented his position in Baxter's starting line-up, has been rewarded for his impressive performances with a call-up to Bafana.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos could not ignore Blom's display after his recent impressive performance at right-back, including in the 2-1 league win over Pirates at FNB Stadium last weekend.

“The national team is going to get a lot of good service from him as you move down the years,” he said.

“If there’s one player, with no disrespect to the other players, that’s got a big game in him and where he can step up — and has the right ingredients — to step up at a very high level, I think that’s Njabulo Blom.”

The Chiefs mentor has hailed Blom for his maturity and responding with a stellar second half performance that helped Chiefs to victory against the Bucs.

“It’s massive. It isn’t just about him having a good game. It’s about the inspiration he gives to others that have been where he’s been,” he said.

“He comes back after the first half and he’s excellent in the second half.”

