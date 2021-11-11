Broos starts Dolly and Tau in Bafana’s huge World Cup qualifier against Zim
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named Keagan Dolly in his starting line-up for a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday night where the South Africans have been handed an golden opportunity to progress to the final round.
The Kaizer Chiefs man was recalled to the squad for Group G leaders SA’s last two games — they meet second-placed Ghana in Cape Coast in another huge game on Sunday — after a long absence.
Dolly’s national presence had been affected by the numerous injuries and consequent lack of game time in his four-and-a-half seasons with Montpellier in France’s Ligue 1.
Broos will hope that the 2016 Caf Champions League-winning forward partnership of Dolly and Al Ahly’s Percy Tau provide the destructive impetus — probably on the flanks of the frontline — to earn SA a much-need win against the Warriors.
Tau returns from injury, replacing Victor Letsoalo in the front-line from Bafana's 1-0 win against Ethiopia in their last game, at FNB on October 10.
Ghana being held to a 1-1 draw by Ethiopia at neutral Orlando Stadium on Thursday afternoon has thrown open the path for Bafana to win Group G.
Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 players feeling the FNB Stadium pitch. pic.twitter.com/9aY8ZO93fy— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 11, 2021
Ghana have 10 points, and a win for SA against Zimbabwe will see Bafana (currently on 10) go to Cape Coast with 13. Currently SA have a +4 goal difference to Ghana's +3, and a 1-0 win will see Ghana needing a 2-0 win at home to upend the South Africans.
Any greater winning margin for SA against Zim will see Ghana needing more goals at home (Fifa uses goal difference in a decider when teams are level, not head-to-head), and a draw would also then be enough for Bafana in Cape Coast.
Also notable was that Thibang Phete, who plays centreback for Belenenses in Portugal and has done the same in his outings for Bafana, appears to have been drafted into midfield, seemingly to add muscle there alongside SuperSport United's Teboho Mokoena.
Chiefs' Njabulo Ngcobo, who played in midfield against Ethiopia, has apparently dropped to centreback, where Siyanda Xulu, who received a knock to his knee on Friday, has been left out.
In all Broos has made three changes from the Ethiopia win, with midfielder Yusuf Maart dropped to the bench.
The Calabash under the lights, tonight it is welcoming South Africa and Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 in a #2022WCQ. pic.twitter.com/jN3RZDBIun— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 11, 2021
Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza, given his team have a point and are out of the running, has named a mixed-strength line-up to build towards the Covid-19-delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
The final playoff round in the Confederation of African football World Cup qualifiers is a single tie between the final 10 qualifiers played home and away for then remaining five slots.
Bafana XI (possible 4-4-1-1): Ronwen Williams — Nyiko Mobbie, Njabulo Ngcobo, Rushine de Reuck, Terrence Mashego — Percy Tau, Thibang Phete, Teboho Mokoena, Keagan Dolly — Bongokuhle Hlongwane — Evidence Makgopa
Substitutes: Mothwa, Brooks, Pule, Blom, Zuke, Malepe, Lakay, Sithole, F. Lakay, Mdantsane, Donn, Bvuma
Zimbabwe XI: Petros Mhari, Bruce Kangwa, Gerald Takwara, Brendan Galloway, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Kelvin Madzongwe, Marvelous Nakamba, David Moyo, Ishmael Wadi, Blessing Sarupinda, Khama Billiat