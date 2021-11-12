Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Magic man Maduka

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
12 November 2021 - 06:00
Royal AM coach John Maduka
Royal AM coach John Maduka
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

The man from Malawi who is behind the magic of Royal AM, John Maduka, is your guest on SportsLive with BBK. Hear him on red hot striker Victor Letsoalo, boss lady MamMkhize, Max Tshabalala and the so far stunning season of the new kids on the PSL block.

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production

PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story

This is not a football podcast. It is the inspirational life story of Willard Katsande, Zimbabwean professional footballer, a former player of ...
Sport
1 week ago

PODCAST | Teboho Mokoena in the zone

Teboho Mokoena shares insights on Bafana boss Hugo Broos, Sipho Mbule and SuperSport United.
Sport
1 month ago

PODCAST | Bafana’s new beginning under Broos

Colleague and senior journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele joins host BBK, as we sink our teeth into Bafana Bafana
Sport
2 months ago
