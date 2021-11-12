Soccer

South Africans ‘must be grateful’ for what coach Hugo Broos has done with Bafana

12 November 2021 - 15:50
Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza.
Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza says South Africans must be grateful for what Belgian coach Hugo Broos has done with Bafana Bafana since he took over in May.

The 69-year-old Broos has dramatically turned around the fortunes of Bafana by blooding in younger players who have rewarded him with four wins and one draw in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Going into the last match of the qualifiers against Ghana in the Cape Coast on Sunday, Bafana are in firm control of Group G with a three point after they narrowly beat Zimbabwe 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Since he arrived, Broos has overseen the emergence of players like Rushine de Reuck, Nyiko Mobbie, Terrence Mashego, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa and Ethan Brooks as international players.

“You guys should be happy because when the coach started this project it was not for you to be at this stage in the qualifiers,” said Mapeza after Teboho Mokoena’s lone goal proved the difference at FNB Stadium.

“You must be grateful for where the coach has taken you and well done to the coach.”

Mapeza, who coached Chippa United in SA for a stint, also warned Broos and Bafana that it will be an easy match in Ghana, where SA need to draw or win to ensure progression to the final stage of the qualifiers.

“It is not going to be easy. We went to the Cape Coast and what I can tell you is that your players must be psychologically ready," Mapeza said.

"I hope you find a training pitch there because there is nothing and it is not going to be easy. I hope you find a better place to train [than Zimbabwe did], but it is tough there.”

READ MORE

Another Bafana coach confused by the permutations: King Broos slips up on the maths

Hugo Broos followed a familiar pattern among Bafana Bafana coaches after his team’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Zimbabwe of being confused ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Bafana edge Zimbabwe 1-0 to take a three-point lead in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group

Thursday could not have gone too much better for Bafana Bafana, who clinically edged Zimbabwe 1-0 to take a three-point lead in their 2022 World Cup ...
Sport
17 hours ago

For Hugo Broos’ young Bafana, reaching World Cup qualifying round would be a win

Bafana Bafana may not qualify for the 2022 World Cup and, then again, if they progress through the group stages to the final playoff round a young ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ethiopia hold Ghana to 1-1 draw to give Bafana Bafana chance to qualify for Fifa World Cup

Bafana Bafana will have to win their match against Zimbabwe on Thursday to have a chance of winning Group G in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM hit with huge fines related to match where Shauwn Mkhize handed out ... Soccer
  2. Faf du Plessis says there’s a lot more to his exclusion from the Proteas World ... Cricket
  3. Bernard Parker clears the air on his new qualification Soccer
  4. Sundowns to finally get stars added to their crest in recognition of winning 10 ... Soccer
  5. Hlompho Kekana and Sundowns officially ‘part ways’, opening doors for other ... Soccer

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...