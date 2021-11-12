South Africans ‘must be grateful’ for what coach Hugo Broos has done with Bafana

Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza says South Africans must be grateful for what Belgian coach Hugo Broos has done with Bafana Bafana since he took over in May.

The 69-year-old Broos has dramatically turned around the fortunes of Bafana by blooding in younger players who have rewarded him with four wins and one draw in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Going into the last match of the qualifiers against Ghana in the Cape Coast on Sunday, Bafana are in firm control of Group G with a three point after they narrowly beat Zimbabwe 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Since he arrived, Broos has overseen the emergence of players like Rushine de Reuck, Nyiko Mobbie, Terrence Mashego, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa and Ethan Brooks as international players.

“You guys should be happy because when the coach started this project it was not for you to be at this stage in the qualifiers,” said Mapeza after Teboho Mokoena’s lone goal proved the difference at FNB Stadium.

“You must be grateful for where the coach has taken you and well done to the coach.”

Mapeza, who coached Chippa United in SA for a stint, also warned Broos and Bafana that it will be an easy match in Ghana, where SA need to draw or win to ensure progression to the final stage of the qualifiers.

“It is not going to be easy. We went to the Cape Coast and what I can tell you is that your players must be psychologically ready," Mapeza said.

"I hope you find a training pitch there because there is nothing and it is not going to be easy. I hope you find a better place to train [than Zimbabwe did], but it is tough there.”