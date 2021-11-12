Soccer

Sundowns' women clinch group top spot with Champions League draw against AS FAR

12 November 2021 - 19:19 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala during his pre-match team talk to the Caf Women's Champions League Group B match against AS FAR of Morocco at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on November 12 2021.
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala during his pre-match team talk to the Caf Women's Champions League Group B match against AS FAR of Morocco at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on November 12 2021.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns' women's team clinched top spot in Group B of the inaugural 2021 Caf Women's Champions League finals with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Morocco's AS FAR at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday evening.

Downs had already wrapped up their semifinal qualification with their earlier 1-0 wins against Kenya's Vihiga Queens and Rivers Angels of Nigeria.

By topping Group B Sundowns avoided a semi clash against Ghana's free-scoring Group A winners Hasaacas Ladies, who meet AS FAR at Cairo's June 30 Stadium on Tuesday.

Coach Jerry Tshabalala's Sundowns meet Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea in their last-four clash, back at Al Salam Stadium, also on Tuesday.   

Sundowns ended on seven points in Group B, with AS FAR second on four points, while Rivers Angels and Vihiga ended with three points apiece.   

Banyana Ba Style qualified for the finals by winning the inaugural Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifiers in September with a 3-0 victory over Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe in the final.

The Women's Champions League final will be played on November 19.

