Soccer

'We must hire Broos to fix Eskom' — SA celebrates Bafana's victory over Zimbabwe

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
12 November 2021 - 08:02
Coach Hugo Broos has been praised for "making SA proud of Bafana Bafana again".
Coach Hugo Broos has been praised for "making SA proud of Bafana Bafana again".
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Fans are dreaming of Qatar after Bafana Bafana took another step closer to reaching the 2022 World Cup on Thursday night.

Bafana Bafana put themselves in the driving seat for a spot in the next round of World Cup qualifiers after a 1-0 win over neighbours Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

SA took the lead in the 26th minute when Keagan Dolly produced a beautiful cross for central midfielder Teboho Mokoena to blast past goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

The hosts continued to push for a second goal that would give them some breathing space, and nearly found it in the dying moments of the game when Bongokuhle Hlongwane struck a ferocious shot that Mhari palmed on to the crossbar.

The result, coupled with Ghana's draw against Ethiopia earlier, means SA (on 13 points) take a three-point lead and +5 goal difference to Ghana on Sunday.

Ghana (10 points and +3) can draw level with Bafana on a +4 difference with a 1-0 win. Then the decision on the group winner comes down to most goals scored, and the Black Stars (now level with SA on six) will be higher with another win, and progress to the final playoff round.

In this round, group winners will be paired against each other in a two-leg tie, with the winner securing a spot in next year's World Cup.

On social media, many kept the dream of qualifying alive. They praised Bafana Bafana and coach Hugo Broos for “making the country proud again”.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Bafana edge Zimbabwe 1-0 to take a three-point lead in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group

Thursday could not have gone too much better for Bafana Bafana, who clinically edged Zimbabwe 1-0 to take a three-point lead in their 2022 World Cup ...
Sport
10 hours ago

For Hugo Broos’ young Bafana, reaching World Cup qualifying round would be a win

Bafana Bafana may not qualify for the 2022 World Cup and, then again, if they progress through the group stages to the final playoff round a young ...
Sport
1 day ago

SAZI HADEBE | Come on, Bafana, bring SA some happiness. You know you can do it

Neil Tovey, the only skipper to lead Bafana to silverware 25 years ago, says SA football fans are ‘hungry for happiness’
Sport
1 day ago

LIVE BLOG | Bafana beat Zimbabwe to remain at top of Group G

Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe 1-0 to remain at the top of Group G in the 2022 World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Thursday night.
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Royal AM hit with huge fines related to match where Shauwn Mkhize handed out ... Soccer
  2. Faf du Plessis says there’s a lot more to his exclusion from the Proteas World ... Cricket
  3. Bernard Parker clears the air on his new qualification Soccer
  4. Sundowns to finally get stars added to their crest in recognition of winning 10 ... Soccer
  5. Hlompho Kekana and Sundowns officially ‘part ways’, opening doors for other ... Soccer

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...