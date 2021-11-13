BaGhana beware: Some genuine talent in General Broos’ young Bafana brigade

As Bafana Bafana meet Ghana in Cape Coast in the decisive final Group G 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday night (kickoff 9pm) the main objective of the campaign — unearthing and giving experience to new talent — has already been met.

Broos and his young team, with many front-line players omitted as the coach used the Qatar World Cup qualifiers to build towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, would love to go to the next and final round of qualifying, and, almost unimaginably, even further.

Needing a win or draw against a Black Stars (10 points) who have blown cold more than hot in the qualifiers, Bafana (13 points) stand a real chance of winning Group G.

On the back of an unheard of four qualifying wins in a row Broos’ young combination, growing in confidence with each result, have every chance of the win or draw they need to reach the last, single-tie home-and-away round.

They beat an understrength Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium in September. The script for the Black Stars was that the return of the likes of Jordan and Andre Ayew and Daniel Amartey would see them earn the results that would see them power back to the top of Group G.

That did not happen when they were held 1-1 by Ethiopia in a lethargic display at neutral Orlando Stadium on Thursday. It will not necessarily happen in Cape Coast either.

South Africans, though, will also know from history to brace themselves for a potential disappointment. A full-strength Ghana have as much chance of the win they need as General Broos’ young, yellow and green army have of the draw they require, or better.

If that is the outcome, South Africans need to take stock and examine the many positives.

Broos only started taking charge of Bafana matches at the start of the campaign in September. In three months he has omitted older front-line stars few Bafana coaches would have had the bravery to leave out — including Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu and Thulani Hlatshwayo, not to mention Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Andile Jali.

And in the objective of identifying talent, throwing them in and seeing if they can swim, the qualifiers have been a roaring success.