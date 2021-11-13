Soccer

SABC to broadcast Bafana’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Ghana

13 November 2021 - 12:01
Bafana Bafana's Bongokuhle Hlongwane is challenged by Gilroy Chimwemwe of Zimbabwe in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on November 11 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The SABC has confirmed that it will carry the live broadcast of the crucial 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Bafana Bafana on Sunday.

Bafana, who arrived in Ghana on Friday, take on the Black Stars at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 9pm) aiming to ensure progression to the final stage of the qualifiers.

To progress Bafana need a win or a draw, while Ghana need a win.

Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Ethiopia on Thursday afternoon and SA’s later win over Zimbabwe left Bafana (13 points, +5 goal difference) with a three-point lead of Group G over the second-placed Black Stars (10 points, +3 difference).

If Ghana win by a single-goal margin on Sunday they will go up to a +4 difference, and SA down to +4 (both on 13 points). The next criterion is most goals scored in the group. Currently both Bafana and Ghana have six, so the Black Stars would improve by one with a win and would progress.

“SABC Sport is thrilled by the performance of our Bafana Bafana team and we will certainly support them all the way,” said SABC Sport general manager Gary Rathbone.

“The spirit of our nation has been lifted by the talent on display and as SABC Sport we are proud to showcase this world-class fixture this Sunday.

“We believe that the broadcast strengthens our #WeLoveItHere message to our viewers, as we remain committed to showcasing the best in African sport to the millions of SA citizens.”

