Bafana's date with destiny looms large on the horizon: 'We are so close now'

The seconds are ticking down to Bafana Bafana's crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Sunday night and coach Hugo Broos is well aware of how close his charges are to achieving a feat that many had believed to be impossible a few months ago.

Few would have bet on Bafana making a strong bid for qualifying for the World Cup in the beginning of the year, with the failure to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in March suggesting a team in rapid decline.

But after Broos succeeded Molefi Ntseki in May and embarked on a brave rebuilding exercise that has already defied expectations, the team has surged to the summit in Group G with a 13-point haul going into the last game in the group on Sunday.