Broos laughs off suggestions his job could come under scrutiny if Bafana stumble in World Cup qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has laughed off suggestions that his job could come under scrutiny if his charges come up short in the quest to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The South Africans face Ghana in Cape Coast in the last match in Group G on Sunday night and a win or a draw will see Bafana safely through to the final round of qualifying for the global showpiece.

The Belgian was left bemused when a Ghanaian journalist asked him during a briefing in the West African country if his job would be on the line if Bafana stumble and SA's qualifying journey for the tournament comes to an abrupt end on Sunday.

“You spoke already with the president of [the SA Football Association Danny Jordaan] and he told you this [game on Sunday] will save my job [if Bafana wins it]?" he fired back at his inquisitor in his trademark forthright manner.

“No. Can I ask you a question? Have you spoken to the president of the Ghana Football Association and asked him what will happen to the coach of Ghana [Milovan Rajevac] if [the West Africans do not qualify]?

“You know, this is not a joke. Do not think I am actually afraid that if we lose and we do not qualify, I will lose my job,” he continued.

“Maybe, you know in football coaches come and go, and this is our job. [But] I am not at all afraid of losing my job [after Sunday].”

Broos' job is hardly on the line as his employers at Safa House made it clear that there's greater emphasis on the national team qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup. The 69-year-old Belgian has a five-year contract with SA that is intended to complete those objectives.

The team have already exceeded expectations to reach Sunday's match still perched at the summit of the group, and with their destiny firmly in their hands.

The Bafana camp announced that Evidence Makgopa took a slight knock at training on Saturday.

He is being monitored by team doctor Tshepo Molobi and a decision will be made on whether he will play a role in the showdown against Ghana on Sunday.