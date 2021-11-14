Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana as they crash out of the World Cup qualifiers through dubious penalty

Captain Andre Ayew stepped up to the penalty spot and beat Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a low shot to put the grateful home side in the lead.

It was a devastating blow for Bafana coach Hugo Broos' brave charges after they competed bravely for months as they attempted to win Group G and give the nation a chance to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 tournament.

The two sides finished the group level on points, 13 points, but Ghana sneaked through to the next round after one goal more. Those who questioned the decision to allow match officials from West Africa to officiate a match in a neighbouring country will feel vindicated as there were several calls made by Ndiaye and his colleagues Samba Elhadji Malick (Assistant I), Camara Djibril (Assistant II), and Gueye Daouda (fourth referee) that left a bitter taste in the mouth.

The officials made a mockery of the game at times and it remains to be seen if the SA Football Association will complain to the Confederation of African Football about their conduct.

The two sides had engaged in a tension-riddled see-saw battle for control of the group for months and Bafana had the advantage going into the final match of the group on Sunday night.

The South Africans had a three-point lead ahead of Sunday night's decider and needed either to get an outright win or a draw to secure a place in the two-legged playoffs to decide the five teams that will represent the continent in Qatar next year.

It was always going to be a tense match between the two rivals and Ghana made their intentions very clear inside the opening minutes when they laid siege to Williams' goal.