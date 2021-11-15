Chippa United suspends head coach Gavin Hunt

Chippa United are believed to have suspended head coach Gavin Hunt.

A source close to the camp told the Herald the club is divided as some people within management are fighting for Hunt to stay and continue with his duties while others want him out.

Soccer online publication Soccer Laduma also reported the alleged suspension on Monday, quoting “sources”.

Attempts to get comment from at least four officials at the club proved fruitless on Monday morning.

They are expected to release a statement later on Monday.

The Herald source said the club is looking at replacing Hunt with a senior player.

The 57-year-old's suspension hardly comes as a surprise as the club has been struggling to get positive results in the DStv Premiership this season.

Under Hunt's guidance, the Chilli Boys have only recorded one win against Sekhukhune United in their opening match and have since gone nine matches without a win.

Their poor string of results has them positioned 14th on the log.

