English Premier League nears record sale of US TV rights for about $2 billion

The English Premier League is nearing the sale of its US television rights for about $2 billion, setting a new overseas record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Co-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast Corp's NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on November 18, the Financial Times report said.

Under the deal, which will be functional from the 2022-23 season until the 2027-28 season, Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages.