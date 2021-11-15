Soccer

English Premier League nears record sale of US TV rights for about $2 billion

15 November 2021 - 10:46 By Reuters
If a deal comes through, it could set a record for Premier league's US broadcasting rights, making it the soccer league's most lucrative overseas deal, according to the report.
Image: Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The English Premier League is nearing the sale of its US television rights for about $2 billion, setting a new overseas record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Co-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast Corp's NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on November 18, the Financial Times report said.

Under the deal, which will be functional from the 2022-23 season until the 2027-28 season, Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages.

Deal discussions occurred amid fears revenue from football's domestic broadcast rights deals will fall across Europe's top leagues this year, due to a lack of competition between broadcasters.

Disney's ESPN, the Premier League and Comcast did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comments after business hours, while ViacomCBS could not be reached for a comment.

