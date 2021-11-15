‘We were cheated’ — SA reacts to Bafana’s loss to Ghana
Social media users were left angry and heartbroken on Sunday after Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream came crashing down at the hands of Ghana.
A dubious penalty awarded by referee Maguette Ndiaye in the 31st minute decided the game. The Senegalese official decided Rushine De Reuck fouled Daniel Amartey inside the area when replays show there was barely contact between the two players.
As they jockeyed for position at Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s cross, Amartey collapsed in apparent agony.
De Reuck was stunned by the penalty call and the yellow card that followed for his “foul”.
Ghana continued to pile on the pressure, in search of a second, and Bafana Bafana pushed back.
As Bafana looked for the elusive equaliser, mistakes crept in and gave Ghana more opportunities on the ball.
At the final whistle, Bafana players were devastated and De Reuck near inconsolable.
Social media was flooded with reactions to the loss, with many outraged by the “appalling” refereeing that “robbed” Bafana of a place in the next round.
They believed the young Bafana squad would grow from this, while some joked that Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize should take over the national side.
The match officiating is appalling to say the least 🤢#GHARSA pic.twitter.com/CJfWzI7MZR— Call me Aunty (@Puleng_Mof) November 14, 2021
...well maybe mamMkhize must also ‘buy’ SAFA & bafana bafana and call it “Royal AM part 2” net for control nje...🤷🏾♂️— __ ϻ ë Ќ èę Ĺ (@mekeeL_12) November 14, 2021
...or else there’s won’t be any world cup for us anytime soon nje..😏
#GHARSA pic.twitter.com/ihTwg7VyoP
I’m not going to accept that defeat— Dzunisani Baloyi (@margo_dzunisani) November 14, 2021
🇿🇦
Bafana Bafana is the unluckiest nation when it comes to football. We were robbed #GHARSA #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/VW6Hk13bCE
#GHARSA— Marks Mmampholo (@MMmampholo) November 14, 2021
Brooks was wasteful, Hugo Broos was not decisive to substitute him.
Good fight though.
Physicality and Velocity worked against Bafana. pic.twitter.com/5yfV0t9ITg
If we had VAR that penalty would be overturned. #neverapenalty #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/wTBMco0yok— Certified Cheese Boy 🧀 (@Rori_0730) November 14, 2021
No guys.— Joseph Bertrand (@JoBertrand19) November 14, 2021
If @BafanaBafana doesn't qualify, Match must be replayed. Same as the Senegal match that had to be replayed some time ago surely?
What a farce of a penalty given to Ghana...#GHARSA pic.twitter.com/enjUkcZRvq
How's that penalty?#GHARSA pic.twitter.com/uwkSasfDyR— Rolivhuwa.😊🏳️⚧️ (@ReezaySA) November 14, 2021
Congratulations to the referee he was Ghana's most impressive player #GHARSA— Raytional (@MnguniRaymond) November 14, 2021
These referees are chowing us #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/KO2c5KMIfv— TheGovernor🏅 (@TheoKolwane) November 14, 2021
A penaltly , really?? #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/5gHGlrwrgh— Nndivhuweni mudau (@Nndivhuweni87) November 14, 2021
Bafana cheated out FIFA world cup qualifiers #BafanaBafana #GHARSA— Siya.Ntuli (@Siyethemba02) November 14, 2021
@CAF_Online and you wonder why African football is the pits. What kind of a penalty is that between #GHARSA rubbish officiating, rubbish pitch and rubbish hospitality... We will be stuck in this mud for years to come if we don't change... pic.twitter.com/nS0ixhmuTt— Prince (@pheme_prince) November 14, 2021
We deserved to qualify because the boys worked really really hard tonight. The ref is the winner not Ghana. Hugo Bross and this young team made us believe again🇿🇦#GHARSA— Inkosi Yabo My Friend eMzansi (@MzwaOnline) November 14, 2021