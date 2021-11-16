'Bafana was robbed!' — Shivambu wants change at Fifa after controversial Ghana penalty

EFF deputy president and avid football fan Floyd Shivambu has called on Fifa to establish a process to overturn “irrational decisions” after Bafana Bafana's loss to Ghana over the weekend.

The SA national side crashed out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Ghana.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded the decisive penalty after deciding that Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck fouled Ghana's Daniel Amartey inside the area when there was barely contact between the two players.

Shivambu, like many online, was outraged at the decision and said SA had been “robbed” by a possibly crooked ref.

“Fact is Bafana Bafana was robbed by a referee who most possibly was or will be paid for shenanigans. There was no basis, none whatsoever for a penalty against Bafana.”

He demanded reforms.

“Fifa should establish a way of overturning irrational decisions,” he said.

The SA Football Association (Safa) announced on Monday that it would request Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to investigate the conduct of the match officials.

“We suspect the game was fixed and our position is that it must be investigated. The conduct of the match officials left much to be desired and we want both Caf and Fifa to investigate. We salute the boys and the technical team for the good work they have done,” Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they thought it was a penalty.

83% said they suspected match-fixing.

11% said the penalty decision was what made football so unpredictable, and 6% said it was warranted because it was a foul.