Soccer

WATCH | Here's what's inside the 'special gifts' Pitso Mosimane showered football bosses with

16 November 2021 - 09:30
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is giving SA football bosses and officals special gifts.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is giving SA football bosses and officals special gifts.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is showering PSL teams with “special gifts” all the way from Cairo, with Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy being the first teams to receive such treatment. 

On Monday, Mosimane, through his agency MT Sports, presented both Kaizer Motaung and Tim Sukazi with packaged gifts that include a framed Al Ahly shirt, Drip sneakers, cans of Mofaya, A9d socks and Black Rose Gin.

According to Mosimane, the gifts were meant for “important people” who have contributed to SA football and his journey as a former player and coach. 

“This is just to thank them for their contribution towards me and football in SA. This is just to acknowledge the work done [because] without you I would have not achieved what I've achieved in football in SA and in the continent,” he said.

Mosimane also gave props to SA talent that he collaborated with on the gifts. 

“In collaboration with Drip owned by Lekau Sehoana, Black Rose gin by Pearl Thusi, MoFaya by DJ Sbu and A9D active sports gear by Amanda Dlamini. These people have changed the game in different fields and I want to thank them for collaborating with me,” he said.

On Sunday, Mosimane was one of many people up in arms over the dubious penalty awarded to Ghana that saw Bafana Bafana suffer a World Cup heartbreak.

Bafana Bafana suffered a  1-0 defeat to Ghana. Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded the decisive penalty after deciding that Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck fouled Ghana's Daniel Amartey inside the area when there was barely contact between the two players.

Mosimane commented on the controversial penalty, saying: “Penalties! CAF World Cup qualifiers: DRC vs Benin, Ghana vs SA. What’s your take? What is the solution to this challenge? How far in years between Uefa and CAF Football (national teams and club football).”

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they thought it was a penalty.

83% said they suspected match-fixing.  

11% said the penalty decision was what made football so unpredictable, and 6% said it was warranted because it was a foul.

READ MORE

POLL | Bafana heartbreak in Ghana, but was it really a penalty?

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said he was disappointed at Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye.
Sport
21 hours ago

Good times are back, declares King Pitso as Ahly lift fines after win over Zamalek

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has declared that the “good times are back” for his club after his team put five goals past Zamalek in Friday night’s ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘Soweto derby surviving on sentimental value’, says Chiefs and Pirates legend Marks Maponyane

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks “Go Man Go” Maponyane has said the Soweto derby is surviving on sentimental value and is overshadowed ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa to ask Fifa and Caf to investigate match fixing suspicions after ... Soccer
  2. ‘We were cheated’ — SA reacts to Bafana’s loss to Ghana Soccer
  3. Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana as they crash out of the World Cup qualifiers ... Soccer
  4. Another Bafana coach confused by the permutations: King Broos slips up on the ... Soccer
  5. Siya Kolisi thanks Scottish actor Gerard Butler for coming to Boks’ game Rugby

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...