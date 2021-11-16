WATCH | Here's what's inside the 'special gifts' Pitso Mosimane showered football bosses with

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is showering PSL teams with “special gifts” all the way from Cairo, with Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy being the first teams to receive such treatment.

On Monday, Mosimane, through his agency MT Sports, presented both Kaizer Motaung and Tim Sukazi with packaged gifts that include a framed Al Ahly shirt, Drip sneakers, cans of Mofaya, A9d socks and Black Rose Gin.

According to Mosimane, the gifts were meant for “important people” who have contributed to SA football and his journey as a former player and coach.

“This is just to thank them for their contribution towards me and football in SA. This is just to acknowledge the work done [because] without you I would have not achieved what I've achieved in football in SA and in the continent,” he said.