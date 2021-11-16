WATCH | Here's what's inside the 'special gifts' Pitso Mosimane showered football bosses with
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is showering PSL teams with “special gifts” all the way from Cairo, with Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy being the first teams to receive such treatment.
On Monday, Mosimane, through his agency MT Sports, presented both Kaizer Motaung and Tim Sukazi with packaged gifts that include a framed Al Ahly shirt, Drip sneakers, cans of Mofaya, A9d socks and Black Rose Gin.
According to Mosimane, the gifts were meant for “important people” who have contributed to SA football and his journey as a former player and coach.
“This is just to thank them for their contribution towards me and football in SA. This is just to acknowledge the work done [because] without you I would have not achieved what I've achieved in football in SA and in the continent,” he said.
We’ve given you a sneak peak into the packages that we’re sharing with our PSL colleagues. The MT Sports team will be busy this week meeting and dropping off the packages. #PitsowaLeboga#PitsoDiaries #ChangingTheGame pic.twitter.com/A0l5Vt4tJ6— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) November 15, 2021
Mosimane also gave props to SA talent that he collaborated with on the gifts.
“In collaboration with Drip owned by Lekau Sehoana, Black Rose gin by Pearl Thusi, MoFaya by DJ Sbu and A9D active sports gear by Amanda Dlamini. These people have changed the game in different fields and I want to thank them for collaborating with me,” he said.
So proud to have been able to collaborate with a group of entrepreneurs that embody the spirit of #ChangingTheGame. Let’s all find ways of collaborating with and growing each other.— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) November 15, 2021
👟@DRIPFootWear
🍸@blackrosegin
⚡️@mofaya_official
🧦@Amanda_Dlamini9
#PitsowaLeboga pic.twitter.com/fjoM1vPDgA
On Sunday, Mosimane was one of many people up in arms over the dubious penalty awarded to Ghana that saw Bafana Bafana suffer a World Cup heartbreak.
Bafana Bafana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ghana. Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded the decisive penalty after deciding that Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck fouled Ghana's Daniel Amartey inside the area when there was barely contact between the two players.
Mosimane commented on the controversial penalty, saying: “Penalties! CAF World Cup qualifiers: DRC vs Benin, Ghana vs SA. What’s your take? What is the solution to this challenge? How far in years between Uefa and CAF Football (national teams and club football).”
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they thought it was a penalty.
83% said they suspected match-fixing.
11% said the penalty decision was what made football so unpredictable, and 6% said it was warranted because it was a foul.
