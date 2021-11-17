People's poet Mzwakhe Mbuli plans march to demand return of Robert Marawa to SABC

Poet and activist Mzwakhe Mbuli is planning a march to the SABC's headquarters in Auckland Park to demand the reinstatement of popular sportscaster Robert Marawa as a radio host.

Mbuli, popularly known as the “People's Poet”, will hold a press conference on the details of the plans to pressurise the SABC to re-employ Marawa in a press conference in Durban on Thursday.

Marawa did not have his contract for his hugely popular Marawa Sports Worldwide show on Metro FM and 2000FM renewed in July, with the SABC citing financial reasons.

Mbuli compared Marawa to international interviewers such as Larry King and Oprah Winfrey in his ability to delve into the issues in sport in SA.

He said Marawa was known for holding “the untouchables” in sports administration accountable, and played an important role in exposing racism, corruption and maladministration in sport, comparing him in this aspect to former public protector Thuli Madonsela. Mbuli said Marawa's impact was greater because he had such a huge radio audience.

Mbuli wrote a song dedicated to Marawa on his last album, Vuka Darkie, which was released in January.

“For many years we have known names such as Larry King Live, you have got your Oprah Winfrey,” Mbuli told TimesLIVE. “Larry King was old and frail, but Marawa is at his prime. You would have sports commentators from various radio stations, but none could match Robert Marawa.

“He even did something unthinkable of being on two radio stations at the same time. There's no doubt he commanded so much listenership.

“He would deal with Grand Prix to rugby to soccer. And recently, single-handedly, he exposed racism in cricket that led to an inquiry [Cricket SA's Social Justice and Nation Building hearings].

“If you wanted to know more about Irvin Khoza or Kaizer Motaung, Marawa was there for you. He would make sure those guys were there [on his show]. I know there was a time that Pitso Mosimane was reluctant to go on his show, and eventually he reconsidered.

“If you win a cup, whether it's the Springboks or the Proteas, we would know that on Monday the coach and the players would be on his show.

“ ... But what worried many people while he was there was that he would take on the big guns. He would go for the untouchables. The role Marawa played was similar to Thuli Madonsela. He would deal with human rights issues, with players unfairly dismissed or underpaid.

“Few would do that. There was the [late SABC news anchor] Leslie Mashokwe, [late radio host] Jon Qwelane.

“ ... I'm just saying let us not be reminded of Cain and Abel, Judas Iscariot and Julius Caesar, anything that happens today we can always refer the ancient. We cannot allow people to stab Robert Marawa and when he has passed on that's when people would celebrate him.

“Marawa was in ICU for three weeks this year, which was Covid-19-related. He was given a second chance. We cannot then kill Robert Marawa a second time while he is alive.”