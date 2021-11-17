Pitso Mosimane’s gift road show to arrive at former club Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday

The Pitso Mosimane gift road show is expected to arrive at Mamelodi Sundowns’ headquarters at Chloorkop on Thursday.

Mosimane, through his management company run by businesswoman and wife Moira Tlhagale, is on a countrywide road show in which the Al Ahly coach is delivering gifts to Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.

Tlhagale and her team at MT Sports are delivering packages from Mosimane to all the PSL clubs, the league itself and the SA Football Association (Safa) to thank them for their contributions to his playing and coaching career.