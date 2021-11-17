Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Safa gives update on complaint about Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Ghana

17 November 2021 - 13:00 By TimesLIVE

The South African Football Association (Safa) is on Wednesday giving an update on a complaint about Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Ghana progressed by the narrowest of margins to the final, single-tie round of qualifying.

Their 1-0 win, thanks to Andre Ayew's hotly-disputed 33rd minute penalty, saw the Black Stars level with Bafana on points (13) and goal difference (+4), but progress on the next level of criteria, goals scored in the group (Ghana had seven, SA six).

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

POLL | Bafana heartbreak in Ghana, but was it really a penalty?

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said he was disappointed at Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye.
Sport
2 days ago

‘SA has a team again’: Bafana coach Broos finds silver lining amid gloom

SA has a team again, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said, necessarily highlighting the immense positives that should emerge from the gloom after his ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Be strong’: Tinkler’s advice to De Reuck after Bafana penalty nightmare

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has said his ex-player, Rushine de Reuck, needs to “be strong” to bounce back from being at the wrong end of an ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa to ask Fifa and Caf to investigate match fixing suspicions after ... Soccer
  2. ‘We were cheated’ — SA reacts to Bafana’s loss to Ghana Soccer
  3. Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana as they crash out of the World Cup qualifiers ... Soccer
  4. Siya Kolisi thanks Scottish actor Gerard Butler for coming to Boks’ game Rugby
  5. Chippa United suspends head coach Gavin Hunt Soccer

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom-proof your life: Alternative energy sources